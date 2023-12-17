Designer bar Iced opens at La Promenade Mall

KUCHING (Dec 17): Iced, a designer bar serving cocktails, wine and spirits has just opened at La Promenade Mall in Kota Samarahan.

Aspiring Sarawakians, 26-year-old mixologist Clare Geena and 23-year-old bartender Aloysius Gugun, have specially crafted a local-ingredients-led cocktail menu that features 25 cocktails, including the modern classics Expresso Martini, a rarity in Kuching.

Among the signature drinks of Iced are ‘Gin Breezy’ that combines gin with farm fresh pineapples, brandy and tea from Black Bean Coffee and Tea restaurant.

“I’m excited to serve new recipes alongside the classics like Old Fashioneds at Iced. Our menu is a labour of love, something I’ve worked on since pre-pandemic. I’m taking universal cocktail elements and incorporating local twists for net yet unfamiliar drinks for everyone,” said Clare.

A dozen of wines with Vivino ratings of at least four are being used to prepare the drinks. An ‘At Adau’ band-inspired drink, Forest Freeze, is also available on the menu.

“We are careful to choose better wines. Most wines are not on retail shelves. We are particular with suppliers to get the good stuff.”

Standout wines include Chablis Reserve De Vaudon, listed as Vivino’s Top 25 Burgundy Chablis Wines Right Now; Torbeck Woodcutter’s Shiraz that achieves a score of 92 by Wine Enthusiasts; and Ca Vittoria Appassimento, a southern Italy Red rated as the top two per cent of wines in the world.

Other drinks served on the menu are premium whiskies like Japanese Yamazaki 12, Scotch Single Malts Oban 14 and Talisker 10, Jameson Caskmate Stout from Ireland, as well as Hennessy XO.

Located on the shopping mall’s ground floor, the newly opened cocktail bar is designed by an Australian architect Janani Premchandh for an intimate environment with seats only for 25 people.

The bar features a large counter, two booths, wraparound stalls and a private section.

Whisky flights are also available and they will be served according to regions.

For more details about the cocktail bar, search @IcedKch or @LaPromenadeMall on social media, or visit lapromenademall.com.my.