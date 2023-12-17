Sunday, December 17
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»»Entries now open for Classy Model International Borneo 2024

Entries now open for Classy Model International Borneo 2024

0
Posted on Sarawak
For the freshest news, join The Borneo Post's Telegram Channel and The Borneo Post on Newswav.

Members of the Classy Model Borneo 2024 organising team join designers, invited models and entrepreneurs, in a group photo taken at Lukuohub Gala City in Kuching.

KUCHING (Dec 17): Entries are now open for the Classy Model Borneo 2024, a modelling pageant structured on one based in Bali, Indonesia.

Organised by Estoilles Brilliantes Event Management, the event also includes collaborations from Boan Couture as the key designer, Priscilla Micheal as the jewellery designer, and also Razz Couture.

For this Borneo leg, audition will be held this Jan 7 in Kuching, with updates on the time and venue to be announced later on via the organiser’s official Facebook (@Classy Model Borneo) and Instagram (@classymodelborneo) accounts.

The categories are ‘Kids’ (Age 6-12), ‘Teens’ (Age 13-17), ‘Mister’ (Men’s Age 18-55), ‘Miss’ (Single Women Age 18-35) and ‘Mrs’ (Women Age 21-55).

Registration fee is RM150 per person. Those wishing to enter the ‘Kids’ and ‘Teens’ categories must obtain permission from their parents or legal guardians before submitting applications.

Khaz, flanked by Bonita Rofino of Boan Couture (left) and jewellery designer Priscilla Micheal, highlights some points during the press conference.

According to Classy Model Borneo 2024 national director Khaz Zainuddin, the winners of the Borneo leg would represent the region at the grand finale in Bali, in May 2024.

“This pageant also accepts hijab-wearing, petite-size and also plus-size contestants. It is meant to embrace inclusivity and diversity,” he said in a press conference held at Lukuohub Gala City here on Saturday.

The grand showdown for Classy Model Borneo 2024 will be staged on the Sri Bunga Rampai Banquet Hall at Jalan Taman Budaya here, in March next year.

For more information, call 016-9433 309 (Shafiq Kay).

Sponsored links