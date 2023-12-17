Entries now open for Classy Model International Borneo 2024

KUCHING (Dec 17): Entries are now open for the Classy Model Borneo 2024, a modelling pageant structured on one based in Bali, Indonesia.

Organised by Estoilles Brilliantes Event Management, the event also includes collaborations from Boan Couture as the key designer, Priscilla Micheal as the jewellery designer, and also Razz Couture.

For this Borneo leg, audition will be held this Jan 7 in Kuching, with updates on the time and venue to be announced later on via the organiser’s official Facebook (@Classy Model Borneo) and Instagram (@classymodelborneo) accounts.

The categories are ‘Kids’ (Age 6-12), ‘Teens’ (Age 13-17), ‘Mister’ (Men’s Age 18-55), ‘Miss’ (Single Women Age 18-35) and ‘Mrs’ (Women Age 21-55).

Registration fee is RM150 per person. Those wishing to enter the ‘Kids’ and ‘Teens’ categories must obtain permission from their parents or legal guardians before submitting applications.

According to Classy Model Borneo 2024 national director Khaz Zainuddin, the winners of the Borneo leg would represent the region at the grand finale in Bali, in May 2024.

“This pageant also accepts hijab-wearing, petite-size and also plus-size contestants. It is meant to embrace inclusivity and diversity,” he said in a press conference held at Lukuohub Gala City here on Saturday.

The grand showdown for Classy Model Borneo 2024 will be staged on the Sri Bunga Rampai Banquet Hall at Jalan Taman Budaya here, in March next year.

For more information, call 016-9433 309 (Shafiq Kay).