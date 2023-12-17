Fight against anti-palm oil campaigns among key points in upcoming Kuala Lumpur seminar

KUCHING (Dec 17): The fight against anti-palm oil campaigns, enhancing palm oil sustainability and the benefits of Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) to the Malaysian economy will be among the key points up for discussion in the Palm Oil Economic Review and Outlook Seminar 2024.

These subjects are framed within the Council of Palm Oil Producing Countries (CPOPC)’s roadmap, which will be explored during the event that will take place at the Pullman Kuala Lumpur City Centre Hotel this Jan 11.

Organised by the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) with the theme ‘Meeting Global Needs with Sustainable Palm Oil’, the seminar is meant to serve as a comprehensive platform for industry players to gain insights into the performance of the Malaysian oil palm industry throughout this year, the market forecasts for next year, and also the latest developments in this sector.

Among other topics to be highlighted are exploring the potential of mechanisation and automation in oil palm plantations, the impact of global challenges on palm oil supply and demand, exploring the influence of factors like climate change and geopolitical tensions, as well as balancing growth and sustainability.

Glenauk Economics’ Dr Julian McGill, an oils and fats expert, will also be present to share with the participants his insights on the 2024 market prospects and price outlook for palm oil.

According to MPOB director-general Datuk Dr Ahmad Parveez Ghulam Kadir, the event is a great opportunity for participants to obtain the latest information about the performance of the oil palm industry.

“Industry experts will share their thoughts on strategies, challenges, opportunities, prospects and market developments in the oil palm industry not only in Malaysia, but around the world,” said Ahmad Parveez, who would also present a paper on the performance of this industry in 2023 and the outlook for 2024.

For more information about the seminar, go to www.mpob.gov.my.