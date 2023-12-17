FSI backs Kimanis airport site with rail infrastructure

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 17): The Federation of Sabah Industries (FSI) which marks its 40th anniversary this year, welcomes and supports the relocation of Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA) to Kimanis via the Private Finance Initiative (PFI) by Berjaya Qhazanah Sabah Sdn Bhd (Berjaya Qhazanah Sabah), without burdening the government financially.

With the current available railway connectivity that can be upgraded and additional land space for the expansion of new aviation industries which will lead to the creation of new high-skilled maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) and aerospace manufacturing industries there supported by the existing gas-fueled power plant, the new airport location at Kimanis is ideal.

FSI president Richard Lim Yuen Hooi said this at FSI 40th anniversary dinner as he is positive that the relocation is expected to catalyze the economic growth and development in Sabah, as the new airport location, positioned along a key industrial belt – comprising the Kimanis as well as the Kota Kinabalu Industrial Park (KKIP) Free Zone, Sabah Agro Industrial Precinct and Sipitang Oil and Gas Industrial Park – will boost major industries and technology parks across the state.

He said although some are proposing Tuaran for the new airport due its tourism potentials, feasibility study conducted by Frost & Sullivan in 2019 supports the latest findings in Berjaya Qhazanah Sabah’s feasibility study where Kimanis is the most suitable location based on economic, social, and environmental considerations.

“The construction of the new airport in Kimanis represents a monumental opportunity as it will spark tremendous economic growth, create tens of thousands of new jobs, and establish Sabah as an aviation and logistics leader in the region.

“This aligns perfectly with the vision to transform the state into a dynamic business, economic and tourism hub in East Asia. This will alleviate transit through Kuala Lumpur for long-haul flights such as London and Sydney, benefiting neighbouring feeder airports in Sabah.

“As more international capacity into a larger modern airport will mean more feeder capacity to other domestic airports. This airport relocation is a game-changer that will deliver widespread prosperity to Sabah for generations to come,” enthused Lim.

He said the airport and its surrounding commercial developments would represent a potential RM35-40 billion in private investment and expected to generate 45,000-50,000 new aviation, logistics and related jobs, firmly establishing Sabah as a regional air cargo and logistics hub.

Lim added that the relocation is in line with long-term planning under Sabah Maju Jaya and the Sabah Structure Plan to bring widespread benefits over the next 30 years. It also matches with FSI’s vision to transform Sabah into a leading East Asian business and economic hub.

Earlier, Sabah Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) Association president Prof Datuk Foo Ngee Kee and Tuaran Chinese Chamber of Commerce chairman Datuk Paul Yong said Tuaran should be considered as an alternative site for a new international airport here.

They described the selection of Tuaran as an additional location for the airport as timely and advantageous.

The Sabah Bumiputra Farmers and Stockbreeders Association (PETANAH) also lauded and expressed full support for the construction of the new KKIA in Tuaran, as it has received positive feedback from various organisations.

Its president, Gaibin Ransoi, said the association hails the proposal, citing Tuaran’s strategic location near Kota Kinabalu and its accessibility to popular tourist destinations such as Kinabalu National Park and the Orang Utan Conservation Centre in Sepilok, Sandakan.

“PETANAH believes that the existing international airport in Tanjung Aru may not be able to handle the increasing number of tourists in the future, making the construction of a new airport in Tuaran a necessary development,” he said in a statement here on Sunday.

Additionally, he said Tuaran’s progress in terms of housing development and the fact that Sabah’s Chief Minister hails from the district further support the idea of establishing an airport in the area.