Groups pick up 750 items mostly cigarette buds within an hour of plogging at Jalan Uplands

KUCHING (Dec 17): About 750 items comprising mostly cigarette buds were picked up within one hour of plogging by two organisations at Jalan Uplands on Saturday (Dec 16).

Sarawak Eco Warriors in a statement said it organised the plogging session with International Peace Youth Group (IPYG) in celebration of International Volunteer Day.

It explained plogging refers to the Swedish words “plocka upp” (picking-up) and “jogga” (jogging).

It said the session was joined by seven volunteers who cleaned the surrounding of Jalan Uplands, Kuching.

“Although it was only an hour session, participants were surprised to see a significant collection of trash.

“Data collection from the clean-up showed that about 750 items were picked up and the majority consisted of around 400 cigarette buds, followed by about 230 plastic items. These items included food wrappers, plastic bottles, plastic bags, containers, and other single-use plastics,” said the press release.

It also said the groups jointly agree that more emphasis is needed especially in environmental education as well as developing more avenues for improved waste management and recycling activities.

“We believe that plastic pollution is currently and will continue to be a major concern for both human and biodiversity health. More collaborative action between different civil societies, private sectors and government bodies is needed to create systems that encourage clean environments and healthy societies,” said Sarawak Eco Warriors president Mark Liao.

Meanwhile, IPYG Malaysia president Amelia Yeo said through volunteer-based opportunities, they hope to build a community that loves Kuching and works together in making it safe and more environmentally sustainable.

“IPYG is committed to grow a culture of peace in the hearts and minds of youth through events and activities that encourages youth to understand and love Kuching better,” she added.

Those interested in being a part of creating a #Sustainable Kuching, are welcomed to contact the organisation on Instagram (@sarawakecowarriors) or send an email to [email protected].

Sarawak Eco Warriors said they are actively developing modules and activities that supports nature conservation and its main focus areas include youth, biodiversity conservation and waste.