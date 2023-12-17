Important for communities to help underprivileged children, says Minos

KOTA SAMARAHAN (Dec 17): It is vitally important for communities to extend help to underprivileged children, said Kota Samarahan Municipal Council (MPKS) chairman Dato Peter Minos.

Drawing from personal experiences coming from a poor family in Bau, Minos recalled that he received the help he needed to further his studies when he was young.

“I come from a very poor family from Bau. So a lot of people helped me along the way – to go to school, to go to university. Since The Salvation Army Kuching Corps Capt Raymond Aloba came to me and sought our help, it is time for me to assist them.

“We help poor underprivileged children because it is our duty to do so. If we don’t help them, siapa akan membantu mereka (who else will be helping them)? To me, it is important that we care, we love and render (our assistance) to them because it is part of our caring culture – to assist one another,” he added.

Minos said this at The Salvation Army Kuching Children’s Care Centre Charity Christmas dinner held at its community complex here last night.

He commended The Salvation Army for their efforts in lending a hand to the underprivileged children, having impressed with their premises currently caring and providing shelter to about 60 children.

“When I heard from Capt Raymond that they have to look after 60 plus children, I’m impressed by that because this is in accord with my own attitude towards less privileged children,” he said.

At the charity dinner function, various performances were made to entertain guests – such as those from The Salvation Army Kuching Corps Songster Brigade as well as local Iban artiste Karen Libau.