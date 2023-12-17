Lanang MP: Sports, recreational activities crucial for children’s development

SIBU (Dec 17): Lanang MP Alice Lau stresses on the importance of sports and recreational activities among children whom she regards as ‘the country’s key human capital’.

“Sports is a form of therapy that is effective in cultivating positive values, self-strength whether from a physical or emotional aspect, discipline, teamwork, and high fighting spirit,” said the parliamentarian at the closing ceremony for the Children’s Activity Centre (PAKK) Family Fun Run in Sibu Jaya here yesterday.

Lau, also the Deputy Dewan Rakyat Speaker, described the ‘Family Fun Run’ programme as timely as this would engage the children and their family members in healthy lifestyle activities.

“Events like this will create healthy competition and strengthen the spirit of the participants to try their best to win and finish the race.

“The government strongly encourages and welcomes the involvement of all parties to hold programmes that improve the well-being of children,” she said.

Jointly organised by PPKK Sibu Jaya and Sibu Welfare Office, the Fun Run was open for participants in four different categories – primary school, secondary school, adults and PPKK members.

Lau also presented an allocation of RM6,450 to PPKK Sibu Jaya, received by its chairperson Lolita Jimmy.