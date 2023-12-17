MetMalaysia issues advisory on tropical storm ‘Jelawat’

SANDAKAN (Dec 17): The Malaysian Meteorological Department today issued an advisory on tropical storm ‘Jelawat’ moving westwards approximately 396 km northeast of Davao, the Philippines.

According to MetMalaysia, the distance of the tropical storm from the nearest town is about 1,254km northeast of Sandakan, Sabah.

The storm is moving at a speed of 20km per hour and could reach a maximum of 65km per hour and it does not pose any significant threat to Malaysia.

Meanwhile, the weather here today is clear with a brief drizzle in the morning. – Bernama