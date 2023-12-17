Miri Gong Xi Bazaar 2024 to be held from Feb 2-9

MIRI (Dec 17): The Miri Gong Xi Bazaar 2024 that will be held at the area surrounding Miri Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCCI) office from Feb 2 to 9, next year will be the largest in its history, with over 330 stalls selling a wide variety of food, drinks and ornaments, among others.

The event organising chairman Vincent Lu said more vendors are setting up their stalls during the event after the management of Miri Times Square had announced that they would not be organising any festival bazaar at its square beginning next year.

“Therefore, we have the previous traders from Miri Times Square taking up our stalls and increasing the number of stalls is the only way to accommodate the demand from the traders,” he added.

It is said that some 80 per cent of the stalls have been taken up by the vendors.

With the huge number of stalls, Lu said they are expecting a massive crowd of 300,000 visitors during the eight-day bazaar.

Lu, who is MCCCI deputy chairman, also said the contractors have started improving and beautifying the parking area in front of the old Resident office to make it easier for the vendors to set up their canopies during the bazaar.

He added decorations and lanterns will also be put up end of this month.

“We are looking forward to many programmes happening during that bazaar, and one of the highlights would be the CNY Run 2.0 that will happen on Feb 2. It would be an event that kicks off the bazaar,” he said.

The Miri Gong Xi Bazaar is a collaboration between MCCCI and various government agencies such as Miri City Council, Public Works Department, Sarawak Energy Berhad, Laku, police and Malaysia Volunteers Corps Department (Rela).