Nangka all set for first phase of kidney health screenings

SIBU (Dec 17): The Nangka constituency here has been picked as the location for the first phase of kidney health screenings pilot project by Malaysian Research Accelerator for Technology and Innovation (MRANTI), Austral Group, AstraZeneca and Data 8.

Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation, and Talent Development Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee who launched the programme at Dewan Lakis here yesterday said the programme would focus on preventing, diagnosing and treating chronic kidney disease (CKD).

“We aim to detect about 1,000 people with CKDs, and for the first phase, as many as 5,000 respondents, including those in the longhouses will be interviewed,” said the Nangka assemblyman.

“In the first phase which is the screening process, the respondents will be asked questions using an application. After that, their eligibility will be determined by the application.

“If they qualify, they will be taken to a physical screening where blood and urine will be taken for examination,” he said, adding that his service centre would also be involved in the programme.

“Once the results were out, the doctor would later decide if the participants need to be referred to the hospital for further medical attention.

Through MRANTI – Malaysia’s central research and innovation commercialisation agency – and other healthcare professionals, the use of technology in this healthcare project would provide access to early detection of CKD, he reiterated.