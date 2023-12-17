Over 3,000 participate in ‘Love Our Ocean Charity Run 2023’ in Kuching

KUCHING (Dec 17): Over 3,000 runners participated in the ‘Love Our Ocean Charity Run 2023’, which started and ended at Kuching South City Council (MBKS) grounds this morning.

The run, which was organised by Kuching Love Book Association as a fundraiser for Pertubuhan Kebajikan & Amal Jariah Komuniti Kuching (PKAJKK), was divided into two open categories – 5KM and 3KM.

A total of RM20,000 was raised and donated to PKAJKK after the run.

Speaking to reporters after flagging of the charity run, Kuching South Mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng said: “You can see that the crowd was amazing today, all races gathered together to exercise in the morning for a healthy body and also contribute to charity.

“This is what we are trying to achieve now; we come for a run to create awareness of a healthy city, we are also putting up the target for a loving city. In fact, we have two more runs for this year which are the Midnight Run and the New Year Run.”

Wee said MBKS is open to sponsoring their venues for activities that encourage healthy lifestyles.

“All these parks, gardens and the surrounding areas of MBKS are called public areas, so please make full use of them as they belong to all of you. As long as they are maintained well and taken care of, I think this is very easy to achieve.

“We appeal again for those who want to create healthy activities to come forward to us. We will do our best to assist everyone,” he added.

Also present at the run were Batu Kitang assemblyman Dato Lo Khere Chiang, Kota Sentosa assemblyman Wilfred Yap and Kuching Love Book Association chairman May Loo.