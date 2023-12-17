Sunday, December 17
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»»PM Anwar and wife attend pre-gala commemorative lighting ceremony in Tokyo

PM Anwar and wife attend pre-gala commemorative lighting ceremony in Tokyo

0
Posted on Nation
For the freshest news, join The Borneo Post's Telegram Channel and The Borneo Post on Newswav.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and spouse Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail with Asean Leaders and students from Asean countries and Japan releasing the lantern as a symbolic of Asean-Japan 50th Year Tokyo Tower Lighting-up Ceremony in Tokyo, December 17, 2023. — Bernama photo

TOKYO (Dec 17): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, attended the pre-gala commemorative lighting ceremony held at the 33rd and 34th floors of Azabudai Hills, a modern urban village consisting of three skyscrapers.

The event commenced with several Asean leaders and their spouses, accompanied by Asean and Japanese students, symbolically releasing lanterns within the floors after 6 pm.

This touching moment was marked by the playing of the Asean anthem and a countdown, culminating in the illumination of Tokyo Tower in the colours of Asean.

Following a memorable photo session, the leaders and their spouses proceeded to the gala dinner at Okura Hotel, where the Asean-Japan Commemorative Summit had earlier taken place.

This gala dinner served as the culmination of today’s events related to the commemorative summit, and tomorrow, the Asean leaders will engage in the final item organised by the host, Japan – the Asean Zero Emissions Community Leaders Meeting (AZEC). — Bernama

Sponsored links