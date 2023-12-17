Police: CCTV checks on-going in probe into fatal hit-and-run case

KUCHING (Dec 17): Police are currently checking all available closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras all over Jalan Batu Kawa and Jalan Dogan to facilitate the investigation over the discovery of a body there last Friday.

A man, said to be in his 50s, was found dead near a commercial lot at Jalan Dogan around 5.15am by a coffeeshop worker, who had just arrived for work.

It is suspected that he was a victim of a hit-and-run.

“So far we have yet to identify the vehicle involved in the incident as checks on all the CCTVs in the area are still on-going,” said Padawan District police chief Supt Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad, when contacted today.

Late Saturday, the Padawan district police headquarters (IPD) issued a statement saying that the accident could have occurred between 4.30am and 5.30am, at the junction of Jalan Dogan from Jalan Batu Kawa.

Examination on the body showed injuries on the forehead, the right leg, and scratches on the left arm and leg.

The case has been classified under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, and is being investigated by IPD Padawan’s Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division.

Abang Zainal Abidin also called upon those with any information about the incident to contact the IPD’s traffic investigation officer Insp Abang Azizil Fansuri Abang Abdullah on 014-867 7853, or assistant traffic investigation officer Sgt Awang Taib Awang Bojeng on 013-816 8566.