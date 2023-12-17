‘Program Jualan Rahmah’ being held at New World Grocer in Moyan Square

KUCHING (Dec 17): The public here is encouraged to seize the opportunity to get their hands on selected goods offered at 30 per cent lower than their regular market prices through the ‘Program Jualan Rahmah’ at New World Grocer, Moyan Square.

The two-day programme which began yesterday will end at 5pm today.

Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen said the Jualan Rahmah is a federal government initiative aimed at lightening the burden of the cost of living for the public.

“We are well aware of the financial challenges people are facing due to escalating prices of goods.

“Therefore, the government has subsidised traders to make this special sale possible, whereby items such as fish, chicken, and eggs are being sold at a minimum of 30 per cent below their regular market prices,” the he said when officiating at the programme yesterday.

In this regard, Chong who is Padungan assemblyman urged the public to make the most of the opportunity provided.

“We welcome this government initiative, and we encourage the continuation of such programme on a monthly basis in every parliamentary constituency.

“I also call on the public to visit the locations where the discounted sale is taking place and make the best out of it,” he added.

Also present was the ministry’s representative Julian Denardio.