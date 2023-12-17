RM27.13 million for Sabah sports industry next year

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 17): The state government has allocated RM27.13 million to manage and develop sports industry in the state next year.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor said it was also to produce more young talents thus elevate the standard of sports in the state.

“I ask that the Youth and Sports Ministry to continue to encourage the people, especially the young talents, to raise the standard of sports for the state to achieve excellence in the sporting arena.

“It is very important to produce back-up athletes at all level … it is a long-term commitment.

“The government is very committed to develop Sabah sports and it is proven with the many facilities provided for sports enthusiasts … such effort is in line with our vision to produce world class athletes,” he said.

Hajiji said this when officiating the 10th Sabah Games (SAGA) opening ceremony at the Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) stadium on Saturday night.

Having said that, Hajiji took the opportunity to congratulate the state athletes who have made the state and country proud at various major international sports events.

“I’m also honoured to have the chance to be with all the athletes as well as sports enthusiasts tonight.

“I was informed close to 7,000 athletes and officials are involved in the Sabah Games. It is a very huge numbers and if anything, it shows excellence determination and commitment to make the Games a success,” he added.

In view of that, he said the government strive to further enhance sports in the state.

This, according to him, will include to bring improvement in all aspects and to provide the best platform to unearth new talents that have the potential to compete at the top level including internationally.

That said, Hajiji advised the athletes not to easily be satisfied with what they have achieved but to train even harder to reach greater heights.

“We must keep the fire burning in order to achieve success especially when the state government will send athletes to the Malaysia Games (Sukma) that Sarawak will host in August next year,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Shahelmey Yahya, Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Ellron Angin, Assistant Minister Datuk Fairuz Renddan and Permanent Secretary Datuk Mansur Asun as well as Kota Kinabalu City Mayor Datuk Nooraliza Awang Alip were among those present.