Sibu Municipal Council promotes e-waste recycling culture

SIBU (Dec 17): The e-waste collection drive provides the public with the opportunity to contribute to a sustainable future, said its deputy chairman Mohammed Abdullah Izkandar Roseley.

Organised by the Sibu Municipal Council (SMC), the programme aimed to mitigate the environmental and health risks associated with electronic waste.

“In a world dominated by technological advancements, the disposal of electronic waste has become a pressing concern, thus, there is a need to manage e-waste through proper disposal methods,” he said.

“By participating, you are not just disposing of old gadgets but you are also safeguarding our environment from the hazardous elements.

“Let us unite in this collective effort to protect our planet. Your contribution, no matter how small, makes a significant impact,” he added.

Present were SMC Public Health, Environment and Municipality Services Standing Committee vice chairman Cr Yiing Sy Huat, Crs Paul Teo and Kiing Teck Ho.