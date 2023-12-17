Snowdan: Proposal for new township in Ngemah can become reality with master plan

KANOWIT (Dec 17): The proposal to create a new township can be realised in the Ngemah area, as long as there is a strategic and systematic master plan, said Datuk Snowdan Lawan.

The Deputy Minister II for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak said the plan could be driven through the establishment of the Rascom Development Agency (Rasda), which had been provided with an allocation of RM1.5 billion from the state government.

He said that the proposal was voiced out by Ngemah assemblyman Anyi Jana as a means to create a ‘market’ so that the service centre could be located in the Ngemah area, in view of the existing service centre being located in Kanowit town.

“To realise the plan, you (Anyi) should have your own master plan to create a new township.

“This depends on how you organise the master plan as a whole, because as leaders, we are not only good at giving allocations but also need to have a comprehensive blueprint (action plan) for that purpose.

“In addition, connectivity such as roads is one of the important infrastructures before a strategic plan can be drawn up to create a new administrative or municipal area,” he said in his speech for a pre-Christmas dinner at the Kanowit District Office Hall on Friday.

In the meantime, Snowdan also said his ministry, especially in the creative industry sector, had in place allocations that women could apply for.

“With the allocations provided, art enthusiasts, especially women, can organise workshops to learn how to make handicrafts and so on.

“These funds can be applied through the website, with amounts ranging from RM30,000 up to RM200,000 through ‘Dana Mudah Cara’, which provides a total allocation of RM10 million each year,” he said.

Meanwhile, Snowdan also announced a contribution of RM10,000 each to PRS Ngemah, PRS Women, and Youth Development Club, respectively.

More than 600 guests attended the event, organised by the Ngemah PRS Women and Youth Development Club in collaboration with Ngemah State Constituency Service Centre.