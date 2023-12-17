‘Superman’, ‘wheelie’ stunts land four youths in police custody

KUCHING (Dec 17): Four male motorcyclists were arrested by the police for riding dangerously on their motorcycles during a ‘Ops Samseng Jalanan’ conducted at Jalan Tun Datuk Patinggi Haji Abdul Rahman Yakub between 8pm Saturday night to 4.15am Sunday morning.

Kuching district acting chief Supt Merbin Lisa in a statement today said the suspects performed wheelies and superman stunts on their motorcycles, which could endanger themselves and other road users.

“The four suspects aged between 18 and 19 years old are currently being investigated under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,” he said.

He added the police also seized all of their motorcycles for further investigation.

Merbin revealed throughout the operation, police issued a total of 24 summonses for various offences and checked a total of 43 vehicles and 47 individuals.

“The offences are related to license plates, no side mirrors and illegal vehicle modifications, among others,” he said.

The operation was led by Insp Mohammad Fahmi Mohd Dzahir along with eight members of the district’s Traffic Enforcement and Investigation Department, and Merbin said similar operations will be continued in an effort to reduce road accidents, especially fatal ones, in the district.

Any incidents of traffic violations can be channelled to the district police by calling 082-244444 or the district’s Traffic Enforcement and Investigation Department at 082-259000.