Team Geliga Sahmura from Kanowit wins silver in int’l dance competition

SIBU (Dec 17): Team Geliga Sahmura from Kanowit won a silver award in the U14 group traditional dance category of the Asia Pacific Youth Performing Arts Championship 2023 held in Kuala Lumpur on Dec 16.

According to the team’s choreographer Setia Anding, the team is formed of 16 pupils from three schools in Kanowit — SK Nanga Nirok, SK St Francis Xavier and SK Nanga Ngungun.

He said the competition was held at the Malaysia Tourism Centre, Jalan Ampang and was organised by the Blue Sky Dance Theatre. It is a project by the Malaysian Arts and Culture Association and is endorsed by the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry.

“A total of eight teams from Malaysia competed in nine categories of the competition, which was participated by over 20 countries. We are proud to be able to showcase our traditional dance to participants from foreign countries; they even commended the uniqueness of our costumes.

“We feel more proud that our pupils from rural schools in Sarawak have represented the country in such a competition. With the win (silver medal), we wil lrepresent Malaysia in a similar competition to be held in Vietnam in June next year,” he said when contacted today.

He said for the competition, the girls wore Batang Rajang Iban women’s costumes while the boys donned Iban Skrang male costumes.

The costumes were made by the teachers themselves, he added.

Setia said for the competition, the team trained weekly for about two months.

“Our main goal is to bring the pupils to see the world outside Kanowit, and let them experience competing at the international level. It is also our goal to raise the standard of our traditional culture to a higher level.

“It was not easy for rural schools like us to reach this level — we almost gave up due to insufficient funds but praise to God that he has helped open the way for us. We hope to get more sponsors for the next competition,” he said.

On behalf of the team, he thanked all their sponsors and Parent Teacher Associations of the three schools as well as the music composers, makeup artists and individuals involved for their strong support.