356 5G sites planned for S’wak successfully completed, says deputy minister

KUCHING (Dec 18): A total of 356 out of the 587 5G sites planned for Sarawak have been successfully completed, said Deputy Minister of Communications and Digital Teo Nie Ching.

She said as of Nov 30, Malaysia has achieved 76.1 per cent of 5G coverage in populated areas.

“We believe the remaining sites will be completed according to schedule,” she said when met by reporters after launching the Point of Presence (PoP) at SK Santubong here today.

On the PoP project in Sarawak, she said the second phase has reach 10 per cent completion and the remaining PoPs will be fully installed by 2025. A total of 681 PoP have been allocated under the project’s second phase and will be carried out by Borneo Restu Company Sdn Bhd.

“For the second phase, 69 PoPs have been established. I am confident Borneo Restu Company can complete this project as scheduled by 2025,” she added.

Teo hoped with PoP, SK Santubong will be able to improve the learning process effectively through access to a wide range of information and reference sources.

“It also gives the community the opportunity to improve their economy through the digital economy by conducting various activities, including home businesses, online with better quality and comprehensive internet access,” she said.