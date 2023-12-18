Abang Johari presents Loyal Service Medal to 298 recipients in Sibu

SIBU (Dec 18): A total of 298 civil servants in the Sibu division received the Loyal Service Medal from Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg at the Sibu Islamic Complex here today.

The recipients were from 16 government departments and agencies, of which 13 are state bodies while the other three are federal agencies.

Sibu Deputy Resident Christopher Ranggau Unting was the first recipient with 28 years of service under his belt.

Other recipients include Sarikei Resident Michael Ronnie Langgong, who has served 30 years; Kapit Resident Galong Luang (25 years); and acting general manager of the Rajang Port Authority Hayati Kiprawi (31 years).

During the ceremony, 18 recipients who served their respective departments between 39 to 41 years received medals.

Of these 18, seven served for 41 years — Hendrew Uka Alo from the Public Works Department; Eday Lalla William Dumbal from the State Health Department; and Limen Muyang, Rose Kasi, Irah Malang, Rebecca Sapok Jalong and Genillun Moleng from the State Education Department.

Sibu Municipal Council’s Lee Ling Sang and Wahap Abdul Hamid from the Customs Department both served for 40 years, whereas Ambrose Cheng from the Premier’s Office was among the recipients who served for 39 years.

Two recipients, who were in wheelchairs, received their awards namely Mohd Junaidi @ Jimbai Abdullah from the State Health Department and Alexander Steward Sawing from the Kapit Resident office, who served 28 and 29 years respectively.

Among those present at the ceremony were Abang Johari’s wife Puan Sri Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang, Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development I Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee and acting State Secretary Datu Dr Muhammad Abdullah Zaidel.