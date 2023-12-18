Abd Karim: Facilities improvement works to be carried out in preparation for Sukma 2024

MIRI (Dec 18): Facilities improvement works would be carried out in several areas across Sarawak in preparation for the 21st Malaysia Games (Sukma) which will be held from Aug 17 to 24 next year, said Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The Youth, Sport and Entrepreneur Development Minister pointed out that the works would involve funds amounting to RM144.6 million, and would cover Kuching, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Betong, Sibu, Mukah, Bintulu, Miri and Serian.

“About 16,000 athletes and officials are expected to be involved in the Games, in 37 sports, with a total of 489 events have been identified.

“Seven sports events will be contested in Miri, such as sailing, rugby, sepak takraw, karate, pencak silat, softball and fencing.

“Therefore, I would like to take this opportunity to invite sports enthusiasts from Brunei, Sabah and Kalimantan to come to Sarawak to cheer on Sukma later,” said Karim in speech read out by Deputy Minister I of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak Datuk Sebastian Ting during the closing ceremony of the First Borneo Fencing Championship at a hotel here.

The three-day competition from Dec 15-17, which gathered 120 athletes from all over Malaysia, Brunei and Kalimantan, Indonesia, saw the fencing squad from Kalimantan, Indonesia taking home the challenge trophy.

Adding on, Abdul Karim is confident that the close relationship between Malaysia, Brunei and Indonesia would be further solidified through the competition.

“Through sports, we strengthen the friendship with each other, and that, it is also an alternative to develop more athletes from Borneo to participate in high level tournaments that are more competitive and challenging,” he added.

The event also saw the handover of flag to Brunei, which would be the host for the second edition of Borneo Fencing Championship.

Meanwhile, Ting said he would discuss with the Immigration Department on ways to reduce the waiting time at the Brunei-Miri border in an effort to improve tourists’ experience in Miri,

“I have received feedbacks from visitors and tourists travelling through the border and the long queue is one of the issues that they had faced. I would bring it up to them and hopefully have it improved very soon,” he added.

Also present were political secretary to Premier Sarawak Sharkawi Suhaili; Mayor Adam Yii; Ikatan Anggar Seluruh Indonesia of Province Kalimantan head Indera Subekti; Lawan Pedang Brunei president Awang Kassim; Persekutuan Lawan Pedang Malaysia vice-president Dato Alex Sham Ching Nam; and Persatuan Sukan Lawan Pedang Sarawak president Affandi Ahmad.