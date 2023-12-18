DAP Stampin, Bandar Kuching jointly run exam workshop for SPM 2023 candidates

KUCHING (Dec 18): Some 800 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2023 candidates have attended the examination workshop at UCSI Hotel here, jointly conducted by the Democratic Action Party (DAP) branches of Stampin and Bandar Kuching.

Stampin MP and DAP Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen, who officiated at the closing ceremony for the two-day programme yesterday, indicated that the parliamentary offices would consider holding the same programme next year.

“My Stampin parliamentary office and Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii’s office will also be having this SPM results reward programme, whereby for a minimum of 5As achieved, a student can apply for a financial reward starting from RM200,” said Chong.

Adding on, he said there were various other assistance provided by their offices to support families from low-income groups and prospective students intending to pursue tertiary education.

Among those in attendance were UCSI University Sarawak Campus pro vice-chancellor Mukvinder Sandhu, Chong’s special assistant Michael Kong, and organising chairman George Lam.