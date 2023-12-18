DAP S’wak members lodge police report over Bersatu youth chief’s alleged incendiary statements

KUCHING (Dec 18): Three DAP Sarawak members today lodged a police report to urge the authorities to investigate the alleged incendiary statements made by Bersatu Youth chief Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal.

The police report was lodged by an assistant to Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen, Soo Tien Ren and his peers Daphne Tan and Carl Sebastian at the Kuching district police headquarters.

“In the report, I highlighted that Malaysia’s Constitution does not discriminate against any minority group. On the contrary, our forefathers emphasised a spirit of meritocracy in drafting the constitution, ensuring equal opportunities and safeguarding the interests of marginalised groups.

“This embodies the democratic spirit of Malaysia’s Constitution. Hence, such statements actually incite hostility among Malaysia’s diverse ethnicities and contravene the spirit of the Constitution.

“If such rhetoric doesn’t warrant police intervention, does it imply that anyone can speak without consequences? Is it implying that the majority can freely discriminate against minorities, leading to tyranny of the majority?” Soo questioned.

Wan Ahmad Fayhsal in a Facebook post on Dec 14 called for the Federal Constitution to be amended to ensure that only Malays can become the prime minister so as to restore the Malay support for the government.

The Machang MP had proposed to Anwar that, with a two-thirds majority in the Dewan Rakyat, this was the best time to amend the Constitution.

He also claimed that the recent statement by DAP veteran Tan Sri Lim Kit Siang that the Federal Constitution does not stop any non-Malay from being the prime minister had caused unease among the Malays, who were the majority race in the country.