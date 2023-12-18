Deputy Premier: State gov’t remains resolute in ensuring every voice being heard, valued

KUCHING (Dec 18): The Sarawak government remains resolute in supporting the Sarawak Society for the Deaf (SSD)’s initiatives for the deaf community, says Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian.

This acknowledgement and support by the state government, he said, is attributed to SSD’s unwavering commitment to inclusivity and empowerment of the deaf community over the years.

“SSD has demonstrated its contribution to people with hearing loss and community in need through education and skills development, whereby it has helped this community integrate with the wider world, just as they help the rest of us understand better the challenges and also the skills of the deaf community.

“The Sarawak government remains resolute in its commitment to supporting such initiatives and will continue to strive for that same idea of social inclusivity, along with economic prosperity and a sustainable environment for all,” said Dr Sim, who is also the Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government.

Dr Sim’s text-of-speech at the SSD annual Christmas celebration here yesterday was read by Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng.

On the event, he said the gathering is a testament to the unity and shared purpose that defines the diversified community in Sarawak.

“An event like this reminds us of the things that we have in common, the importance of solidarity, and of celebrating each other.

“This is a shining example of true harmony – of Sarawak’s rich tapestry of cultures, religions and languages, including the upholding of the Malaysian Sign Language (BIM) which is the primary communication language for the deaf community,” he said.

“Let us continue to foster this spirit of openness and respect for all, ensuring that every voice is heard and valued,” he added.