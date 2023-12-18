Don’t let Pitas fatal drinking case happen again – Minister

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 18): The State Government wants the National Consumer Action Council (MTPN) Sabah to help the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) to monitor the price of controlled goods sold by retailers, especially in rural areas.

Community Development and People’s Wellbeing Minister Datuk James Ratib said that he does not want the recurrence of the case of students consuming poisonous drink in Pitas.

“Prior to this I have asked KPDN to monitor the sales of controlled goods such as that, especially at rural places.

“We don’t want the incident to recur and be sold to students or pupils,” he said when met after launching the Sabah Trusted Brand Award (STBA) 2023, MTPN Sabah here recently.

Two 17-year-old schoolboys had died after drinking carbonated drinks mixed with thinner.

They were among 27 students, aged between 13 and 17, of SMK Pinggan-Pinggan in Pitas who were hospitalised after consuming the drink on June 6.

On the unpredictable weather, James said that the Welfare Department and National Security Council (MKN) are getting ready to face any possibilities.

James said depots have been set up to store food items and suppliers have been ordered to ensure supplies to face flood disasters are enough for all districts and the affected communities.

“These depots are usually located in Pitas, Kota Marudu, Paitan, Beaufort and other places affected by floods,” he said.

He said the aid amount had been determined by the Welfare Department based on the victims involved, including other preparations that have been carried out in the past.

James also said that the State Government is always committed to ensuring a conducive and innovative business environment.

He said that the MTPN STBA will encourage business owners and local entrepreneurs to increase their productivity, render high quality services in their respective brands.

Also present were Sabah MTPN president Kevin Lo, Sabah MTPN deputy president and organising chairman Rosnani Tallesang, and MYIPO Sabah director Asmah Khalid.