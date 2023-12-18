Having fire prevention knowledge a collective responsibility, says rep

SIBU (Dec 18): Having the knowledge and awareness of fire prevention is everyone’s responsibility, says Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng.

“First and foremost, we must recognise the importance of fire prevention awareness. It is not just an individual’s responsibility, but the community’s as a whole.

“Fires can occur anytime and anywhere; thus, the key to fire prevention is to remain vigilant and to keep flammable materials away from heat sources.

“Improper disposal of cigarette butts can also be a potential source of fires,” he said in a text speech, delivered by Sibu Rural District Councilor (SRDC) Councillor Raymond Tiong, at the start of a fire prevention awareness programme at Sri Meranti, Jalan Hardin here yesterday.

Organised by the Lorong Foochow Sibu Residents Association as a joint initiative with the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), the session was attended by over 100 residents of the Lorong Foochow neighbourhood.

Among the points covered were fire safety and its awareness, demonstrations on ways to prevent kitchen fires, as well as the proper usage of a fire extinguisher.

Also present were association’s chairman Wong Uk King and senior Bomba officer ll Omar Ali Saifuddin.