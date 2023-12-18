Health minister orders comms team to revisit and update Covid-19 guidelines after complaints over CAC hotline

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 18): Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases nationwide, Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad has instructed his communications team in the Health Ministry to relook the guidelines and processes on what to do for those who test positive at home.

The health minister who recently made his comeback to the federal Cabinet was responding to claims on social media that calls to the Covid-19 Assessment Centre (CAC) hotline that was set up at the height of the pandemic two years ago, could not be reached.

“Can’t do it piecemeal,” he posted on X yesterday, the microblogging platform formerly known as Twitter in response to another user who had tagged him requesting an update of the Covid-19 guidelines, including how to apply for booster shots.

Dzulkefly said user @Seanthum was “spot on” as a proper communications strategy was needed to provide a holistic picture and explanation on what to do as the government is bracing for severe outbreaks of the contagious virus during the year-end holiday season.

“lt should be ready soon,” he added.

You’re Spot On! @Seanthum cant do it piecemeal..need a Comm Strategy. l’ve instructed the Team responsible to revisit & update-reactivate the various Guidelines, Processes & lnforgraphics etc….in anticipation of the pending severe outbreaks. lt should be ready soon…🤝✊🙏 https://t.co/aQ0IJLMsHa — Dzulkefly Ahmad (@DrDzul) December 17, 2023

Dzulkefly, better known as Dr Dzul, has been bombarded by complaints about the CAC hotlines on social media from Malaysians in the past one week since he was appointed to the Health Ministry following a Cabinet reshuffle.

One X user @Norishah related her personal experience about calling the hotline and getting no response after testing positive for Covid-19.

Dzulkefly advise other Covid positive people in similar situations to go to the nearest clinics or hospitals if their symptoms worsen.

The Health Ministry’s latest online database for the virus recorded 3,389 new Covid-19 cases as of December 16 with 73.1 per cent of hospital beds used as of yesterday.

Those in intensive care for Covid-19 stand at 63.8 per cent as of December 17.

In contrast, only 13 new people have gone for Covid-19 vaccination as of yesterday. – Malay Mail