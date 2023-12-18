Honor x9b: Tough new player in the market

KUALA LUMPUR: The recently launched Honor X9b promises to be a new powerhouse phone in the market as Honor introduces six major upgrades to the model in terms of appearance, battery, storage, screen, camera and chipset.

This comes as no surprise as Honor has dominated the smartphone market by storm. In a highly competitive third quarter of 2023 (3Q23), Honor climbed to the top of China’s smartphone shipment market share, surpassing key players and setting a new standard in the world of foldable smartphones.

Based on market analysis reports that includes reputable sources including Counterpoint, Canalys, and IDC, the numbers have unanimously confirmed Honor’s impressive performance during 3Q23.

And part of it can be attributed to Honor x9B’s new features, specifically its all-angle device toughness, recognised and received world first five-star overall drop resistance certification from Switzerland’s SGS.

Honor is very confident of its product’s quality and has also promised to provide free 365 days of front and back crack protection to all users who purchase this model.

Compared to its predecessor, Honor X9a’s 180-day screen crack protection, it is a double up of warranty period and covered area.

To note, Honor is the only brand in the market that dares to promise such a free replacement.

Nowadays, smartphones repair fees are increasing, consumers are paying higher and higher cost to repair phone

As smartphone become more and more important in our daily life, it is not only our communication device, but also our wallet, working tools, gallery and more.

Sending phone for repairing or migrate data to new phone is causing inconvenient to users.

Therefore, Honor X9b once again takes the durability of smartphones to a new level, allowing users to use smartphones in daily life without being cautious and free from worries.

Besides having a sleek and slim body, Honor X9b also comes with an industry-leading 5,800mAh battery that can power the device for an entire day, making it ideal for all-day productivity and a worry-free user experience.

With the Gold Label recognition from DXOMARK, the Honor X9b supports 3 days of use for uninterrupted work, play and entertainment on the go. On a single charge, the HONOR X9b delivers up to 19 hours of video playback, 12 hours of gaming, or 22 hours of social media exploring.

The aging of battery will also affect user experience. Many people have experienced battery percentage dropping fast” problems on their phones after a few years usage.

According to data from Honor lab, Honor X9b’s battery retains 80 per cent of its capacity even after 1,000 charge cycles , making it one of the more durable device batteries in the market.

Overall, the Honor X9b continues to bring new breakthroughs to users in terms of durability, quality and specs, providing better quality and durability, drop resistance, flagship phone design with the best spec among its class.