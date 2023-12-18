In Lundu, four escape unscathed in house fire

KUCHING (Dec 18) An elderly man, two teenagers and a 20-year-old man escaped unscathed after fire broke out at a house in Jalan Satu, Lundu this morning.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said they were notified about the incident at 7.58am, and firefighters from the Lundu fire station were despatched to the scene.

“Upon arrival, it is found that a house was almost completely destroyed, and all the victims aged between 15 and 65 managed to escape to safety,” it said, adding that no injuries were reported during the incident.

Bomba said the firefighters proceeded to extinguish the fire using water from the nearby fire hydrant.

“The fire was fully extinguished and the operation ended at 8.20am,” it added.