Motorcylist perishes after colliding with 4WD at Bekenu bridge

MIRI: A 49-year-old motorcyclist died after his motorcycle collided with a four-wheel-drive (4WD) vehicle early Sunday morning at the Bekenu bridge.

According to Miri police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu, the motorcyclist suffered serious injuries and was confirmed dead at the scene by Bekenu health clinic medical officers.

The 41-year-old driver of the 4WD was not injured.

“An investigation is being conducted under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,” Alexson said in a statement today.

He also urged all road users to be cautious and vigilant while on the road.