New access road to be built to Selangau town, says Abg Johari

SELANGAU (Dec 18): A new access road will be built to Selangau town, said Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The Premier said he would instruct the Public Works Department (JKR) to conduct a study before the construction of the new road to the town is implemented.

The time frame for the study is until 2025, he added.

“We will improve the route to Selangau because I see that the existing access point is quite far.

“Previously, Selangau town was a stopover for road users and after the completion of the Pan Borneo Highway, the economic activities in this town have been slightly affected,” he said during a press conference after opening the Selangau Waterfront and new Selangau District Office building here today.

Earlier, Abang Johari said Selangau has the potential for coffee farming to increase the household income of the local people.

“I think Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA) can help the local people in terms of related technology.

“We can use Artificial Intelligence (AI) to study the DNA of coffee to find out if our weather is suitable for coffee planting.

“This can make Selangau a meeting point for coffee buyers and producers,” he said.

Abang Johari also said that he would instruct the Minister of Food Industries, Commodities and Regional Development Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom to give incentives to the coffee farmers in Selangau.

In his speech, Abang Johari congratulated Bumiputera parents in Selangau for sending their children to SJK Tong Ah here.

“It is a good move as the children can learn Mandarin. They have nothing to lose to learn Mandarin and English which is similarly important.

“As Sarawakians, we must be multilingual,” he said.

Also present were Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Sarawak Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee, Acting State Secretary Datu Dr Muhammad Abdullah Zaidel, Selangau MP Edwin Banta and Tamin assemblyman Christopher Gira Sambang.