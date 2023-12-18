Organisation to hold obesity, diabetes awareness drive in Miri this Saturday

MIRI (Dec 18): Pertubuhan Cegah Obesiti Miri (PeCOM) will run an ‘Obesity and Diabetes Awareness Campaign’ at the MYY Mall in Lutong here this Saturday (Dec 23).

The programme is set to run from 10am to noon.

According to PeCOM chairman Jong Koi Chong, the rate of obesity amongst Malaysians is very worrying and as such, the organisation wants to educate the people about the danger of obesity and the prevention.

“A report by National Health and Morbidity Survey (NHMS) 2019 found that the rate of obesity stood at 51 per cent, a 45 per cent increased from 2011’s 29.4 per cent obesity rate.

“Of the number, there were 19.7 per cent of people living with obesity in 2019, which was a 4.6 per cent increase from 2011’s 15.1 per cent.

“With the rate of obesity observed over the years, I believe the number of people with obesity in 2023 has exceeded by 20 per cent.

“We also need to focus on obesity among children, which its severity is similar to that of adults.

“Thus, in view of the severe need to educate Malaysians on obesity and how it could lead to other health issue such as diabetes, PeCOM was established with the intention to highlight this issue and many other health issues by carrying out related programmes to local communities,” said Jong in a statement, adding that the upcoming campaign would be the first of many events set to be held here.

Formerly a member of Majlis Cegah Obesiti Malaysia (MCOM) before retiring from civil service last year, Jong said PeCOM was officially established in April this year, following approval from the Registrar of Societies.

“I hope that with PeCOM, I can educate the communities in Miri to live a healthier life and away from obesity,” he added.

At the upcoming ‘Obesity and Diabetes Awareness Campaign’, there would be a talk on obesity and prevention; free health screening for blood sugar, blood pressure and body mass index levels, as well as a free traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) screening that would include diagnosis and acupuncture treatment by Jong himself, who is also a senior TCM physician.