Police deputy superintendent charged with murdering student in Ipoh hit-and-run; no plea recorded

IPOH (Dec 18): A senior police officer was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with the murder of a secondary school boy last Friday.

No plea was recorded from the accused Mohd Nazri Abdul Razak, 44, when the charge was read out before Magistrate S. Punitha, as the case is under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

Mohd Nazri, whose rank is Deputy Superintendent (DSP) is accused of causing the death of Muhammad Zaharif Affendi Muhd Zamrie, 17, near Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Jati here between 12.05 pm and 12.40 pm on Dec 15.

He was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code which is punishable by the death sentence or imprisonment of between 30 and 40 years, and not less than 12 strokes of the cane, upon conviction.

A team of Deputy Public Prosecutors appeared for the prosecution, led by DPP Azlina Rasdi with DPPs Khairul Azreem Mamat, Wan Azimah Yaacob, Afzainizam Abdul Aziz, Saiful Akmal Mod Said, Nasrul Hadi Abdul Ghani, J. Geetha and Low Qin Hui.

Lawyer Jacky Low Yap Loong represented the accused, who was seen entering the courtroom wearing a white shirt and black pants with his head covered by a cloth.

No bail was offered and the court set Feb 7, 2024, for the case mention pending several relevant reports, including the chemist’s report.

On Dec 15, a 44-year-old senior policeman driving a car was believed to have rammed the schoolboy, who was riding a motorcycle, and dragged him for some distance at Jalan Taman Jati near SMK Jati in Meru, Ipoh.

Muhammad Zaharif died at the scene due to severe injuries to his chest and abdomen.

Following the incident, the policeman was detained on Saturday (Dec 16) and remanded for three days to facilitate investigations.

It was a sombre atmosphere in the court compound earlier today when Muhammad Zaharif’s family arrived for the proceedings, and his brother Zarul Fitri, 29, was later seen sobbing in the courtroom.

The victim’s uncle, Abdul Razak Judin, 48, told reporters that he attended the proceedings with two other relatives, adding that the boy’s parents and extended family have now accepted the tragedy as fate.

Many police personnel were also observed guarding the court’s perimeter and the situation was under control.

Yesterday, the Attorney-General’s Chambers released a statement saying the senior police officer would be charged at the Ipoh Magistrate’s Court today, adding that there was sufficient evidence to charge the suspect with murder under Section 302 of the Penal Code. – Bernama