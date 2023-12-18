Premier declares opening of UTS Street Café

SIBU (Dec 18): Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has declared open the University Technology Sarawak’s (UTS) Street Café.

The UTS Street Café at its campus here is jointly operated by Farley Group and The Coffee Code.

According to UTS Street Cafe co-founder Eijing Lau, he came with the idea to open a cafe at the state-owned university after visiting the campus in March this year.

“We were impressed by the environment and the state of the university and immediately thought that providing a better dining experience to the community within the university would be a cherry on the cake,” said Lau in his speech at the launching ceremony.

“With this determination in mind, our team brainstormed and put together a business proposal in three months’ time,” he said, adding that the proposal was approved by the UTS management in June after numerous meetings and discussions.

The partnership with The Coffee Code, he said, meant a lot to Farley Group.

“Having been established in Sibu in 2014, The Coffee Code has now grown to a total of seven outlets, and this year it has further expanded internationally to Singapore.

“Being a café that was born and bred in Sibu, The Coffee Code was very excited when they first heard about this opportunity to open a street cafe in UTS, hence, they spared no effort and together we turn our dreams into reality,” said Lau.

According to Lau, the café offers authentic local food such as ‘nasi lemak’ and ‘nasi campur’ to international cuisines such as stone baked pizza, Japanese curry, Taiwanese desserts, pastries, cakes and coffee.

It is also open to members of the public, from 7.30am to 10pm daily.

Also present at the launching ceremony were Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee and UTS vice chancellor Professor Datuk Dr Khairuddin Ab Hamid.