Premier: Free education at state-owned IPTs to be provided beginning 2026

SIBU (Dec 17): Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has announced that the state government will provide free education to over 25,000 prospective students in all state-owned universities and higher learning institutions (IPTs), starting from 2026.

He gives assurance that the state government, under his leadership, would remain steadfast in its commitment towards supporting underprivileged parents and students.

“This forward-thinking approach underscores the government’s dedication to fostering educational opportunities and nurturing the aspirations of the next generation,” he said in his speech for University of Technology Sarawak (UTS)’s eighth convocation ceremony at Dewan Canselor Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud here yesterday.

The Premier, also the university’s pro-chancellor, pointed out that education and human capital development played a crucial role in enhancing workforce efficiency, facilitating the upward movement of economies along the value chain.

“The contribution of the UTS in this domain is noteworthy. This university has not only produced a plethora of graduates but has consistently delivered quality professionals who are in high demand by employers.

“UTS is also recognised as the leading technical and vocational education and training (TVET) institution in the country,” he said.

“Moreover, the university has nurtured a force of graduates who have ventured successfully into entrepreneurship, a testament to the calibre of education imparted by UTS.”

For this convocation, a total of 297 UTS students received their scrolls, including three who obtained their PhDs, and 26 their master’s degrees.

Amanda Yong Seng Ping was awarded the Chancellor Award, while there were two recipients for Academic Award: namely Wong Jing Fatt and Rasyidah Azhari.

UTS vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Khairuddin Ab Hamid delivered the opening remarks.

Among those present were Deputy Minister I for Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee, also the chairman of UTS board of governors; Khairuddin’s wife Datin Dayang Mariani Abang Zain; and convocation organising committee chairman Dr Alan Ting.