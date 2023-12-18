Premier: Special committee to oversee Sarawak’s involvement with Mubadala, Masdar in O&G, green energy

SELANGAU (Dec 18) The state government has set up a special committee to oversee its involvement with two foreign companies in oil and gas (O&G) as well as green energy, said Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The Sarawak Premier disclosed that the two companies are Mubadala and Masdar.

“I have just come back from Dubai to attend the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28). We have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with an oil company Mubadala. They have their operations offshore of Sarawak together with Petronas.

“As you already know, number two, we have also signed an MoU with Masdar which is owned by the Abu Dhabi government. They are the world leader in green technology. At the moment they have their investment in Indonesia on floating solar.

“We got our resources on green energy. So we will be working together with Masdar on renewable energy. Meaning, we have hydro, we have solar, and also algae for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

“So I have formed a special committee that will work out together on the MoU between Petros and Mubadala and Masdar with Sarawak Energy Berhad,” he said during a press conference after launching the new Selangau District Office building here today.

Abang Johari also said that during his visit to the UK, the British Petroleum (BP) has shown interest in establishing a partnership with Petros to develop Carbon Capture, Usage and Storage (CCUS) in Sarawak.

“So this is what we have achieved during COP28. Our state of Sarawak is being recognised because we are not only net zero carbon, but we are negative carbon.

“This is a new word…net zero carbon. We are negative carbon, meaning less carbon, more oxygen. So we have that advantage in the world platform towards green energy,” he said.

