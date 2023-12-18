Public Bank honours visionary founder on first memorial anniversary

KUALA LUMPUR: Public Bank paid solemn tribute to its revered founder and chairman Emeritus, Tan Sri Dr Teh Hong Piow, on the first anniversary of his passing.

The commemorative event at the prestigious Menara Public Bank provided a profound opportunity to celebrate and honor the enduring legacy of a visionary leader who played a pivotal role in shaping Malaysia’s banking industry.

Teh, a true trailblazer in finance, devoted his entire life to upholding principles of integrity, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to excellence.

In 1966, he laid the foundation for the Public Bank, which has since grown into one of the foremost financial institutions, contributing significantly to nation-building efforts in Malaysia and the broader region.

Under his exceptional leadership, the bank expanded its services, offering a comprehensive suite of financial products tailored to meet the diverse needs of its esteemed clientele.

During the commemorative event, Tan Sri Dr Tay Ah Lek, chief executive officer and managing director of Public Bank, delivered a speech acknowledging his late mentor’s profound impact on the banking industry and the wider community.

He stated, “People do not merely follow titles; they follow passionate leaders who believe in them and inspire them to greatness.”

This sentiment perfectly encapsulates the leadership style and influence of the late.

In a heartfelt tribute, Public Bank remains steadfast in its commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), particularly in assisting the underprivileged.

Diona Teh Li Shian, the youngest daughter of Teh, made significant contributions amounting to RM145.2 million to two hospitals and 10 deserving charities.

These contributions include RM143 million to Tung Shin Hospital, RM200,000 each to Hospital Sultan Idris Shah, Serdang, Rumah Bakti Ci Hang, Wan Hing Home Care, Pure Life Society, Rumah Victory Elderly Home, Desa Amal Jireh, Rumah Kebajikan Anbu Illam, Pusat Jagaan Al-Fikrah Malaysia, Pusat Jagaan Nur Hasanah, Rumah Titian Kaseh, and Yayasan Sunbeams Home.

Diona shared, “During his lifetime, my Dad touched countless lives,” as she continues her father’s legacy of compassion and generosity. She further said, “I hope these contributions will create positivity and kindness, further spreading my Dad’s enduring legacy to both the present and future generations.”

Public Bank has also dedicated two special floors in Menara Public Bank for the Teh Hong Piow Gallery.

The gallery stands as a testament to Teh’s achievements, showcasing his love for Public Bank, pride in its growth, and the unique culture he fostered. The Gallery beautifully encapsulates his life and legacy and is adorned with collectibles and memorabilia.