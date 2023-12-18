Religious leaders must not engage in politics, says Bishop

KUCHING (Dec 18): Religious leaders must not engage in politics; instead, they should only seek to promote truth and justice, said the Bishop of the Anglican Church in Sarawak and Brunei, Right Reverend Datuk Danald Jute.

According to him, being a religious leader goes beyond politics, and therefore, one can discuss politics without having an interest in forming alliances with each other.

“Why can’t we discuss matters that will affect not only the present, but also future generations?” he spoke at the Association of Churches in Sarawak (ACS)’s Christmas High Tea here on Saturday.

He also expressed sadness over situations where some religious leaders were being charged, arrested or threatened just for saying the same things as others, and he was also upset over requests meant for a good cause being denied.

Bishop Danald, also ACS chairman, was referring to a previous incident where their request for a specific carol to be changed to a Christian song for a Christmas programme run by a local television station, was denied.

“As Christians, we are aware of our rights, limits and mission, and we aim to contribute towards building a better Sarawak and Malaysia, and that is what ACS will continue to do.

“However, we cannot do that if our rights are denied and if we are marginalised. We cannot offer what God has offered us to offer back, if we are not given the opportunity.

“Therefore, in the spirit of Christmas, for all of you brothers and sisters, let us commit to being the best by contributing towards building a better nation. We know we can do it, and we will do it if given the opportunity,” he said.

The high tea was held for the first time and brought together various non-Muslim leaders to celebrate Christmas.

“Sarawak is a peaceful state, with good people. We know their prayers, and we want to say that we share this together. This includes our friends from other religions who have the same dream for this state and country.

“We want to assure all that we share the same dream – that is, a state and country that is more peaceful, prosperous, and just,” said Bishop Danald.

He also expressed ACS’ highest appreciation and thanks to the state government, especially to Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Open and his leadership.

Also present at the ACS Christmas High Tea were Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii, Deputy Minister for Transport Sarawak Datuk Dr Jerip Susil, and Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) director Datu Jack Aman Luat.