Suspect detained after escaping from police lockup

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 18): A suspect who escaped from the Kota Kinabalu district police headquarters lockup last Saturday, was detained by the police on Monday.

Sabah Deputy Police Commissioner Datuk Shahurinain Jais said Nazri Hassan, 33, was arrested at 11.50am.

In his statement, he said that the suspect was found hiding in a dilapidated hut in the mangrove forest reserve in Tuaran.

He expressed his gratitude for the cooperation and information shared by members of the public leading to the arrest of the suspect.

The police had been looking for the suspect after he escaped while being accompanied by a lockup personnel to the investigation room for questioning at 12.30pm on Saturday.

Nazri was believed to have climbed the lockup door and escaped from the lockup building by climbing the fence before running away.

The lockup personnel chased after him but he ran to a nearby bush area.

He was supposed to be remanded from December 10 to 18 for an offence under Section 431 A of the Penal Code.

On Sunday, a viralled video showed the suspect climbing the door and running away.