Teo: 7,410 fibre optic ports under PoP project in S’wak ready for subscription

KUCHING (Dec 18): A total of 7,410 ports equipped with fibre optic network hubs under the point of presence (PoP) project throughout Sarawak are ready for subscription, said Deputy Minister of Communications and Digital Teo Nie Ching.

She said the PoPs installed in industrial areas will enable the manufacturing sector to improve its efficiency through digitalisation.

“For the Sarawak zone, seven PoP sites have been installed in industrial areas in Sarawak, which was carried out by VC Telecom Sdn Bhd. Overall, a total of 7,410 ports have been developed and are ready to be subscribed to by Sarawakians,” she said at the launch of the PoP installed at SK Santubong here today.

Teo said the ministry has allocated 20 PoPs out of 786 to be developed in the Santubong constituency, with SK Santubong’s being one of them.

She added the installation of PoP under the first phase project for Sarawak, which has been completed, now has 2,862 subscribed users.

“Through PoP Phase 1, 60 PoPs have been successfully completed by TM Company Technology Services with 2,862 subscriptions. As for PoP Phase 2, RM1.08 billion has been allocated for the Borneo Restu Company to install at total of 681 PoP sites,” she said.