Uggah: No call from MoH for movement restrictions yet despite rising number of Covid-19 cases

BETONG (Dec 18): The rising number of Covid-19 cases in Malaysia is indeed worrying but thus far no Health Ministry (MoH) directive for movement control order has been issued, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee.

Its chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said Sarawak in particular is waiting for MoH’s directive on actions, including the third vaccination programme, to be taken amidst the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the country.

“The increase in the cases is of course very worrying. But we have to wait for the directive, including if we need to organise the third vaccination.

“In the meantime, my advice for the people is to continue taking care of themselves. Consult doctors if you develop a fever, cough or have sore throat. Do not hesitate to self-quarantine yourself if you have tested positive,” the deputy premier told the media after officiating a function at Rumah Layang, Nanga Lop in Debak today.

Uggah also encouraged the public to wear face masks in crowded or enclosed spaces and to always wash their hands.

Meanwhile, in Putrajaya today Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said the 28 Covid-19 fatalities were recorded over the past week in Malaysia.

He said the number of Covid-19 cases rose by 62.2 per cent to 20,969 cases between Dec 10 and Dec 16. Of these cases, 97 per cent exhibited mild symptoms and did not require hospitalisation.

He added 151 patients were warded in the intensive care unit with 96 of them requiring respiratory assistance.