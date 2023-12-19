28 to take part in Miss Merdeka Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 19): Twenty-eight participants representing all the districts in Sabah will take part in Miss Merdeka Sabah 23/24 on March 9, 2024.

The first audition, held on December 17 at the prestigious Magellan, Sutera Harbour, showcased an impressive array of talent and passion among the aspiring

contestants, each vying for the esteemed title of Miss Merdeka Sabah 23/24.

Renowned figures in Sabah’s cultural sphere, including Joanna Datuk Kitingan, chairperson of the Kadazan Dusun Cultural Association Women Council and the State-level Harvest Festival Cultural Pageant/Unduk Ngadau Chairperson, and Pinny Jong Dijen, visionary founder of The Insecure Beauty, along with two other esteemed judges, lent their expertise to identify the exceptional finalists.

In a bid to ensure inclusivity, the second audition, scheduled for December 27, extends a gracious opportunity to those unable to participate in the initial audition. Moreover, an online audition platform welcomes talents beyond Kota Kinabalu, breaking geographical barriers and enabling wider participation.

The contest is an integral part of the month-long DEC-Cover Sabah Campaign in December 2023, which emerges as a beacon of celebration, honouring the rich tapestry of Sabah’s cultural diversity while empowering the next generation of young female leaders.

This event not only commemorates the cultural

mosaic of Sabah but also champions sustainable tourism and fosters community unity by highlighting the region’s historical significance.

The collaborative efforts of I Empower Myself & Rock Maestro Sdn Bhd have brought together key supporters including the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Environment of Sabah, Sabah Tourism Board, Awesome Borneo Holidays Sdn Bhd and The Insecure Beauty, demonstrating a unified commitment to nurturing cultural appreciation and leadership development among Sabah’s women.

The finalists stand to win substantial cash prizes, a testament to their dedication, talent, and potential.

The finalists, embodying the essence of talent and dedication, will make their appearances on December 30 at Padang Merdeka during the grand finale of the Kembara Sabah Tanah Airku Countdown Mega Run.

This momentous event tentatively will be graced by Datuk Christina Liew, the Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment of Sabah, adding prestige and honor to this celebratory occasion, marking a significant milestone in Sabah’s cultural calendar.

For comprehensive information and participation guidelines, please visit and contact the organiser at Kita

Connect Facebook page.