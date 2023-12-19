Abdul Karim suggests Miri to have own New Year countdown

MIRI (Dec 19): This city should organise its New Year countdown as an event to celebrate its achievements throughout the year.

In suggesting, Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said he had asked the mayor Adam Yii, also the assemblyman for Pujut, whether there was any countdown event for Miri.

“He (Yii) told me there was not any. Since Miri has been elevated to city status, it should have one.

“There is nothing wrong for us to celebrate (New Year countdown), because it’s a reflection of what we have accomplished throughout the year,” he said in his speech for the ‘Nuansa Seni Vol 4: Persona 60 Tahun Warisan Melayu Sarawak’ at a hotel here on Sunday.

Adding on, Abdul Karim hailed 2023 as a very significant year for Sarawak, in view of the state celebrating its 60th year of independence this year.

“There are so much that we have done (this year). Even our income has increased, as other states are facing economic downturn. This is among the achievements that we have made in 2023.

On the ‘Nuansa Seni Vol 4’, Abdul Karim commended the organiser for bringing the event to Miri for the first time.

However, he suggested that Nuansa Seni should be held in other major hubs in Sarawak alternately as a way to expose fashion and arts to the younger generation.

“It actually aligns with the government’s effort to showcase Malay heritage, which we strongly encourage, because if it’s not organised and promoted like this, it could fade away with time.

“In Sarawak, we have over 34 ethnic groups and if they come to us (ministry) appealing for support, we would not hesitate (to give support),” he said.

The Nuansa Seni Vol 4 featured D’ Keringkam collection by Danny Zulkifly; Anna Sue; Harizan Khaider; Ben Nazry; Ramtiniwaiti Raml’s collection ‘Maskota’ in collaborating with Kinza’s Selayah Keingkam collection, and that of Brunei designer; and Efah Emran’s ‘Little Dayang’ collection.

Also present were Deputy Minister I for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak Datuk Sebastian Ting and Nuansa Seni director Dr Sharifah Suzana Wan Shukran.