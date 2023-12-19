Aidel: Bintulu-Jepak Bridge project 66.7 per cent completed

BINTULU (Dec 19): The Bintulu-Jepak Bridge project has reached 66.7 per cent of its construction, and is expected to be completed in October 2024, said Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Port Development Datuk Aidel Lariwoo.

He said he was satisfied with the construction progress of the bridge, which will be a future attraction in Bintulu.

He added the bridge will be equipped with a vertical lift for visitors to view the beautiful scene of Bintulu from it.

“In addition, it will be decorated with specially designed decorative lights to beautify the view at night,” he said when met during his working visit to project sites of Package 5 of the Coastal Road and the bridge today.

On the latest status of the Jepak Integrated Administrative Centre (IAC) construction project, Aidel said the new building is at 59 per cent completion and is expected to be fully complete in October 2024.

“The government is also planning to build a 40.2-kilometre-long dual carriageway to connect Bintulu Airport and the Jepak IAC.

“The dual carriageway will shorten the journey from Bintulu and other nearby areas, as well as facilitate the movement of people commuting to the town centre and airport,” he said.

Aidel said the road will boost development around the area and provide benefits for the local residents.

Meanwhile, Jepak assemblyman Iskandar Turkee, who accompanied Aidel, expressed his gratitude to the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government for the continuous development in the constituency.

“It shows that GPS honours the by-election manifesto, and also fulfills the wish of the late Datuk Talib Zulpilip who wanted to make Jepak a progressive and developed area,” he said.