Anthony Loke: Extensive logistics network will strengthen Malaysia-China trade relations

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 19): A more extensive logistics network covering land and sea transport will strengthen trade relations between Malaysia and China, especially Chongqing.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said Malaysia and China play an important role as logistics hubs for each other and other Asean countries.

“They (Chongqing) want to utilise our transport network, rail and maritime, so goods can be traded between regions faster. Our logistics must be well-equipped.

“Malaysia is an important logistic hub as well for Asean, and we intend to have more trade between Malaysia and China, especially Chongqing,” he told reporters after officiating the China (Chongqing)-Malaysia International Land-Sea Trade Regional Cooperation and Exchange Conference here today.

Loke said Chongqing is not only interested in Malaysian durians but also Malaysian palm oil to be used as edible oil for health and food purposes.

He explained that the demand for Malaysian palm oil from China, especially Chongqing, is high and is expected to continue to increase.

“Chongqing is important for Malaysian companies to explore the untapped market because most trade between Malaysia and China focuses on the coastal part of China like Guangzhou, Shanghai and Beijing.

“This is another important region in China, the western part of the country, where 50 per cent of their population is in that region. We can have more products from Malaysia going into Chongqing, so we have to utilise full logistic strength to increase exports from Malaysia to Chongqing,” Loke said.

He said Malaysia, through Keretapi Tanah Melayu Bhd (KTMB), is also drawing up a railway connection from Malaysia to Laos for cargo goods.

“From Malaysia straight to Laos. If you can get to Laos, that means you can get to China because the two countries share a border.

“This is being worked on by KTMB and we hope for more cooperation in this railway sector,” he said.

Meanwhile, Federation of Chinese Associations Malaysia president Tan Sri Goh Tian Chuan said the government should expedite the assessment and implementation of the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High-Speed Rail (KL-Singapore HSR) project.

He also hoped that the government would plan for another high-speed rail project to connect Kuala Lumpur and the northern part of Peninsular Malaysia to enable seamless north-south connectivity.

On the Singapore-Kunming Rail Link (SKRL), better known as the Pan-Asia Railway Network which connects China, Singapore and all countries of mainland Southeast Asia, Goh said the government should seize the opportunity to implement modern high-speed rail systems to strengthen the connection with China and its Asean peers.

“This interconnectedness benefits all parties involved,” he added. — Bernama