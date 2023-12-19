Brazen vandalism of X’mas decoration in Sibu leaves councillor fuming

SIBU (Dec 19): The vandalism of an inflatable cottage, which is one of the Christmas decorations at Dataran Tun Tuanku Bujang Phase 1 here, has left Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) councillor Simon Wee fuming.

The organising chairman of the SMC Christmas Festival 2023 strongly condemned this irresponsible act.

“The vandalism was discovered this morning and we believe the act could have been committed after midnight.

“We believe the vandal had used a sharp object — either a razor blade or pen knife — to damage the inflatable cottage. We strongly condemn such an irresponsible act, as the decorations at the town square are meant to spruce up the festivities and for the public’s benefit,” Wee told The Borneo Post today.

The Christmas Festival is taking place from Dec 8-25.

When asked about security personnel at the area, Wee said the organiser’s security personnel are stationed at the food and drink stalls area, as petty theft had occurred in the past, while the council’s security personnel are stationed at the back of the main stage.

“For the record, they cannot be at every nook and corner of the town square at all times,” he said.

In this regard, Wee hopes the police will make more regular rounds at the area during this period.

According to him, the organiser is now repairing the damaged inflatable.