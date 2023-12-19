Christmas potluck event brings SMK Taee teachers, students closer

SERIAN (Dec 19): Teachers and students from diverse backgrounds came together to celebrate the Christmas season during a recent potluck event.

According to the principal Julius Mundor, the occasion signified vibrant multiculturalism and the true essence of togetherness, in addition to the attendees enjoying a spread of culinary delights.

“Christmas is a time for togetherness, a season where individuals reflect on the importance of selflessness, forgiveness and becoming better versions of themselves.

“This celebration emphasises the deeper meaning of Christmas, focusing on the birth of Jesus Christ, and the sense of unity it brings,” he said in a press statement issued by the school yesterday.

Meanwhile, a member of the organising committee Antel Set said the food was prepared by teachers.

“The potluck event showcases the culinary prowess of our dedicated teachers, also reflecting the rich tapestry of culture within the school community.

“From traditional Sarawakian dishes to international delights, the food served is a celebration of diversity and a testament to the harmony existing among members of the school,” said Antel.

The statement also said the SMK Taee community would look forward to holding more unity-based events in the future.

SMK Taee Teachers Club treasurer of Mimi Norazazimah Mohiddin remarked: “We sometimes have our differences and we do fight, but we always get back together, and I love being a member of this one big happy family.

“We always enjoy working and having fun together. This heart-warming potluck event has left an indelible mark on the school’s community, reminding everyone of the joy of sharing good food and creating lasting memories.”