Federal bodies must strive to avoid controversies, says Fazzrudin

KUCHING (Dec 19): The federal government and its agencies must constantly improve their ways of formulating policies so as to avoid controversial decisions that may threaten harmony and invite criticisms against them, says Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman.

In defending Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg on the issue of Christmas greetings on cakes, Fazzrudin said the federal government should be more sensitive to the feelings of the people of various races and religions in Malaysia.

“We do not want a decision that has a negative impact on the economic and social development of the country resulting from a careless approach that may leave room for issues, such as Christmas greetings on cakes recently, to arise,” the chief political secretary to the Sarawak Premier said in a statement today.

The statement was issued in response to a social media post, which claimed Abang Johari as playing up state-regionalism sentiments when criticising the issue of Christmas greetings on cakes.

Abang Johari, who is Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman, had on Monday said that it was ridiculous for festive greetings on cakes to become an issue.

“What’s wrong with decorating a cake with ‘Merry Christmas’ on it? This is not ‘haram’ (forbidden),” the Premier was quoted as saying when declaring open the riverfront and district office building in Selangau on Monday.

Abang Johari had also said that the issue occurred in Peninsular Malaysia, and thus, Sarawak should not follow suit, adding: “This is why we (GPS) left Barisan Nasional (BN) and formed GPS – so we can make our own decisions.”

In his explanation, Fazzrudin said Abang Johari was not bringing up regional issue of a political nature, but was commenting on an issue that could adversely affect the spirit of unity and harmony in the country.

“I support the Premier’s position that this issue is very trivial and does not contribute to the development of the country as well as the unity of the multi-racial community in Malaysia in general, and in Sarawak in particular.

“I also wish to remind this is not related to the law or the authority of Jakim (Malaysian Islamic Development Department) or to underestimate the halal certification process, which should be respected by all.

“However, the emergence of such an issue shows how fragile the existing harmony is and the impact felt on our pluralistic society,” he said.

As such, Fazzrudin called upon the federal government that controlled the relevant agencies to be more sensitive to the feelings of the various races and religions in Malaysia so that the harmonious environment in the country would continue to be maintained.