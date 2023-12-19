KL Monorail tyre catches fire and falls to the road again near Titiwangsa station

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 19): In a repeat of a 2015 incident, a minor fire on one of the tyres of the number 23 KL Monorail train en route to Titiwangsa, Kuala Lumpur caused it to fall on the road beneath earlier this afternoon.

The fire caused a fragment of the tyre to fall below the Titiwangsa Monorail Station but it was successfully put out by 2.03 pm by the Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) using its fire engine pump.

“No victims were involved, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation,” it said in a statement.

The incident was reported at 12.46 pm today when the train driver realised that smoke was coming from the side of the train as it approached the Chow Kit Monorail Station, its operator Rapid Rail said in a separate statement.

All passengers were requested to immediately depart from the train onto the station as the train ended its service to be brought to an “end track” at Titiwangsa Monorail Station to be examined by the technical team.

“The fast action of the train driver to depart all passengers at the station has avoided undesirable situations,” Rapid Rail said.

During the incident, the schedule for the monorail line was uninterrupted.

In 2015, a similar incident happened with the monorail line temporarily suspended service to several stations today after the tyre of a four-car train caught fire, also at the Titiwangsa station.

Prasarana Malaysia Berhad Rapid Rail Monorail Line Chief Operation Officer Abdul Hadi Amran then said that the one of the four rubber tyres of a four-car train caught fire and has since resulted in the service being suspended from the Chow Kit to the Titiwangsa stations. — Malay Mail